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2 students arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Wheeler High School

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County
Published September 4, 2026 8:44 PM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 8:44 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Two students were arrested after bringing a firearm to Wheeler High School, the school district said.
    • Officials confirmed both students will face criminal charges.
    • The identities, ages, and grade levels of the two students in custody have not been released.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two students were arrested after bringing a gun to Wheeler High School on Thursday, according to the Cobb County School District. 

What we know:

The district said that the two students brought a gun to the school and are now in custody. 

Officials added that the students will face criminal charges. 

What they're saying:

School officials urged the community to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity following the incident.

"Keeping our schools and students safe remains our number one priority, and we ask students and parents to report any safety concerns to the District’s tip line," a district spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

The identities, ages, and grade levels of the two students in custody have not been released.

Officials did not specify what type of gun was brought onto campus, whether it was loaded, or if it was found inside a backpack, locker, or on one of the students. 

It is unclear why the students allegedly brought the firearm to school or if any direct threats were made toward students, staff, or the campus.

The district has not disclosed how the gun was discovered or whether a tip from a student, staff member, or parent led to the arrest.

Officials have not listed the exact criminal charges the two students are facing.

The Source: The information in this story came from a statement from the Cobb County School District.

Cobb CountyMariettaCobb County School DistrictCrime and Public SafetyNews