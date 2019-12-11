Want a nightmare before Christmas? Haunted houses aren't just for Halloween anymore

Haunted houses aren’t just for Halloween anymore. Many of the unusual fall haunts are open this weekend for a few nightmares before Christmas.

Netherworld, arguably the Southeast’s best-haunted attraction, is opening up its home for the holidays. Saturday, they are opening their haunted house to a limited number of guests for rope-led tours through Night of Gorgon, a holiday-themed haunted world.

After a yuletide midway, guests can also visit Mutant Madness where guests can strap up in advanced laser tag equipment and blast their way to the holiday.

The special holiday attraction is opened this Saturday and prices vary. For more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2197990573828750/

It’s Christmas at the Trap House at 13 Stories Haunted House. The haunted attraction will be opened for the next two Saturday for a special encore presentation of their fall attractions, but with hot cocoa. Tours start at $10. For more information visit https://13stories.ticketleap.com/winteredition2019/

Krampus, the Austrian creature who comes to punish bad boys and girls is visiting Nightmare's Gate Haunted House on Dec. 13, 14, and 20, 21. The haunt features a look at what Santa might look like if all the boys and girls of the world turned bad. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/nightmaresgatehauntedhouse/

It’s a terrifying reimagining of all the holiday classics at Paranoia Haunted House in Canton. They are open on Saturday. For more information visit www.paranoiahaunt.com

Folklore Haunted House is offering discount scares with a new unwrapped toy to donate to Toys For Tots. It’s only $10 to get in with that toy. They are open on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/folklorehauntedhouse/.