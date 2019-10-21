Want a Halloween treat? Go take a hike!

We’re just about a week away from Halloween – and if you’re not quite feeling in the spirit yet, a late evening hike through one of North Georgia’s most beautiful wooded properties might just do the trick (or treat!).

Roswell’s Chattahoochee Nature Center is offering Halloween Hikes on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. For just $12 (and free for children under the age of 2), guides will lead visitors on a roughly 45-minute hike through the forest, where they’ll encounter both costumed characters (like the Box Turtle and the Dragonfly) and – if they’re lucky – some real residents of the woods.

Other activities happening during the Halloween Hikes include face-painting, crafts, and s’mores, the latter of which will be sold to benefit the Camp Kingfisher scholarship fund.

In case you’ve never been, the Chattahoochee Nature Center sits on 127 acres along the Chattahoochee River, and features five wooded hiking trails, a Discovery Center with live animals, and the new Eco Zipline Canopy Tour and Screaming Eagle Aerial Adventure Course.

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Good Day feature team spent plenty of time exploring the CNC in the past – but we’ve never stopped by to talk about the Halloween Hikes. So they spent the morning out in the woods, learning a little more about what makes this place so special.