Walz stumps for Harris in Atlanta: ‘We plan to make it happen’

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz was greeted by Harris-Walz Campaign senior adviser and former Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts, and Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner on the ramp at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday.

Atlanta was the second leg of Minnesota Gov. Walz's Georgia visit.

Walz was joined by his daughter, Hope, during campaign stops at Georgia Tech's student center, a nearby pizza shop, and a bookstore.

Earlier in the day, Walz rallied campaign volunteers in Macon, and worked the phones, encouraging voters to support the Harris-Walz ticket.

With recent polls showing a tight race in Georgia, Walz told volunteers they must put in the work if they hope to deliver the Peach State for the Democrats.

"We don't hope that we win this election, we don't hope we get to the polls, we don't hope that things work out in 49 days, we plan to make it happen the way we want it to. We prepare," Walz told volunteers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, speaks to young voters at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sept. 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

Less than two months out from Election Day, both presidential campaigns are focusing heavily on Georgia.

Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance also campaigned in Georgia on Monday.

Sen. Vance addressed attendees at the Georgia Faith and Freedom's annual coalition dinner in Cobb County.

Vance said, with just seven weeks left before Election Day, it's time to give the country the leadership it deserves.

"We want to be governed by the leadership of Donald Trump. We are going to fight every day to make that happen."

Early voting in Georgia begins on Oct. 15 with Election Day on Nov. 5.