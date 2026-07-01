Walmart launches free Atlanta trade hub, boosts tech pay 40%

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The Brief Walmart is launching a new training hub at the Tulsa Welding School in Decatur to reskill local associates for high-demand, specialized technician roles. The program provides free, hands-on instruction in trades like HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work to help Walmart reach its national goal of training 4,000 technicians by 2030. To support this expansion, Walmart is increasing hourly wages for general maintenance technicians by roughly 40%, raising the pay scale to $26–$51 per hour.



Walmart is opening a new training hub out of the Tulsa Welding School in Decatur as part of an expansion initiative for higher-paying roles.

Atlanta Walmart associates are receiving a major opportunity to move up the ranks. The company's expansion initiative aims to reskill in-store associates through the Associate to Technician program for more specialized, higher-paying roles.

What we know:

Building on successful models in Florida, Texas, and Indiana, the Associate to Technician training curriculum equips associates with the essential skills needed for long-term career growth. The program has already transitioned more than 600 workers into skilled trades, advancing Walmart toward its national goal of developing 4,000 technicians by 2030.

The announcement is part of a broader expansion of Walmart's Career Pathways program, which now features an Associate to Optician program in three states. These initiatives allow associates to build new skills, cut education costs, and transition into high-demand roles across healthcare, transportation, and skilled trades.

To prepare participants for roles vital to keeping Walmart’s stores and facilities running, the program offers hands-on training in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) safety, troubleshooting, and tool proficiency. Associates also gain foundational skills in plumbing, electrical work, automation, and HVAC.

The new Atlanta training hub will be located at the Tulsa Welding School at 1287 Columbia Drive in Decatur. Click here for more information.

Why you should care:

Across the U.S., employers are facing a growing demand for skilled technicians as the need for maintenance expertise continues to rise. As skilled trades face labor shortages nationwide, Walmart is investing in long-term career pathways that help associates build new skills without taking on the financial burden often associated with changing careers.

By providing training and development at no cost to associates, Walmart is creating opportunities for economic mobility while strengthening its pipeline of skilled talent. The expansion reflects a growing trend among employers to invest in "earn-and-learn" models that prepare workers for in-demand careers while they remain employed.

By the numbers:

As part of the expansion, Walmart is significantly boosting technician pay for store facility maintenance associates. For example, the hourly pay range for a general maintenance technician will jump from $19–$35 to $26–$51, a hike of about 40%.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects roughly 608,000 annual openings in installation, maintenance, and repair fields over the next 10 years, triggered by industry growth and routine retirements. Walmart's program taps directly into this booming market by training associates for some of the fastest-growing trades, including electricians and HVAC technicians.

What we don't know:

We do not know the specific application requirements for associates looking to transition into the program.