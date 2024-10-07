WalletHub releases their list of safest cities in America for 2024

article

In Brief WalletHub ranked over 180 U.S. cities based on safety, considering both physical and financial risks. South Burlington, Vermont, was named the safest city, while Memphis, Tennessee, ranked as the least safe. Tucson, Arizona, had the highest traffic fatalities, while Detroit topped the list for assaults. Cities with the highest natural disaster risks include several in Texas, while Alaska had the lowest.



A new report from WalletHub highlights the varying levels of safety across U.S. cities, examining how well different areas protect their residents from physical and financial dangers.

With threats ranging from public health crises and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents, safety concerns extend beyond physical harm, according to WalletHub. Financial issues, such as rising inflation, unaffordable mortgages, lack of health insurance, and identity theft, also contribute to Americans' worries.

WalletHub's analysis compared over 180 cities based on 41 key safety indicators, including traffic fatalities, assaults per capita, unemployment rates, and the percentage of uninsured residents.

Based on their analysis, the top 5 safest cities in the U.S. are:

South Burlington, Vermont Casper, Wyoming Warwick, Rhode Island Burlington, Vermont Boise, Idaho

The top 5 least safe cities in the U.S. are:

New Orleans, Louisiana Baton Rouge, Louisiana Fort Lauderdale, Florida Detroit, Michigan Memphis, Tennessee

Report Highlights

According to the report, Tucson, Arizona, has the most traffic fatalities per capita, followed by St. Louis, Missouri; Jackson, Mississippi; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Memphis, Tennessee. WalletHub noted that there are 21 times more traffic fatalities in Memphis than in Boise, Idaho, which has the fewest.

In terms of assaults, Detroit tops the list for the most assaults per capita. Other cities with high assault rates include Birmingham, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Oakland, California.

When it comes to hate crimes, Washington, D.C., has the most hate crimes per capita. Other cities with high rates of hate crimes include Salem, Oregon; Birmingham, Alabama; Boston, Massachusetts; and Vancouver, Massachusetts. Cities with the fewest hate crimes include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Corpus Christi, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Cities with the lowest unemployment rates are South Burlington, Vermont; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Miami, Florida. Those with the highest unemployment rates include Chicago, Illinois; Stockton, California; and North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Natural disasters are also a major concern, especially after Hurricane Helene impacted Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

According to WalletHub, the cities with the highest natural disaster risk are four cities in Texas — Irving, Grand Prairie, Arlington, and Houston — and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Cities with the lowest risk include Juneau and Anchorage, Alaska; Vancouver, Washington; Lewiston, Maine; and Casper, Wyoming.

For more information about the study, results, and methodology, click here.