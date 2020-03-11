Walker County man killed in accidental house fire

A 23-year-old man has died in an accidental house fire in Walker County.

On March 5, City of LaFayette fire crews were called to a home off of Fortune Street around 11:30 p.m.

When emergency personnel entered the home, they found the body of 23-year-old John Wiley in one of the bedrooms.

After an investigation, officials determined that the fire was accidental and started in the area of the home's refrigerator and water heater.

Officials say there were no smoke detectors found in the home, which was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Wiley is the 24th victim killed in a fire in Georgia this year.