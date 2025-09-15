article

The Brief Walker County man admits to sexually abusing three young relatives. Josiah Backus sentenced to life in prison, 35 years without parole. DA praises children’s bravery and investigators’ tireless work.



A 26-year-old Walker County man has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to sexually abusing three young relatives.

Prosecutors say Josiah Matthew Backus pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Under the sentence handed down Aug. 28, 2025, Backus will serve at least 35 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

The backstory:

The case began in August 2024 when a family friend reported that Backus had confessed to abusing his 6- and 8-year-old nieces and his 5-year-old nephew. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office immediately launched an investigation, and Detective Eddie Hill arranged forensic interviews at the Children’s Advocacy Center. During those interviews, the children disclosed repeated assaults, and their accounts supported one another.

In his own interview with detectives, Backus admitted to the abuse. He later entered a guilty plea in court.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Lynsay Chapman led the prosecution for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, while Detective Hill spearheaded the investigation.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller praised the children for their bravery and the agencies involved in the case. "This sentence sends a clear message: those who prey upon our children will face the full force of justice in this community. We will not tolerate predators who destroy the innocence of the most vulnerable," Fuller said.

He also credited the Children’s Advocacy Center, its executive director Anthony Dye, and senior forensic interviewer Holly Kittle for their work. "Thanks to the courage of these children and the tireless work of our partners, this man will never again harm another child," Fuller said.