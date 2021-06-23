Walgreens offering $25 COVID-19 vaccination incentive

Walgreens is sweetening the pot to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain is giving $25 in store credit to people who get the shots between Wednesday and Sunday.

Appointments are available and walk-ins are also welcome.

The money will be loaded right to Walgreens reward cards.

But if you don't have one, you can opt for a gift card instead.

The deal is not directly available to children between the ages of 12 and 15, but their parents can get the reward.

