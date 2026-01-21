Waffle House Valentine's Day 2026: How to secure your white-tablecloth reservation
NORCROSS, Ga. - Waffle House is the quintessential no-frills 24-hour Southern diner. It is the measure for severe weather and the savior of late-night food cravings. But it has a romantic side too.
Waffle House: Smothered in love
The backstory:
For 364 days of the year, it has a… reputation. But for one day out of the year, the soft yellow glow of the Waffle House sign is a beacon of love and the earth-tone laminate tabletops are replaced with white tablecloths and candlelight.
February 14, more commonly known as Valentine’s Day, is a day of love and romance. In 2008, the Johns Creek location elevated it to a cultural phenomenon. According to the Norcross-based company, a local manager noticed a surge of couples dining at the restaurant on Valentine’s Day and decided to take it to the next level.
Scattered Waffle House locations
Big picture view:
Within the last few years, the "evening affair" has expanded to about 200 locations across 22 of the 25 states in its restaurant chain’s footprint. In Georgia, locations from Acworth to Waynesboro have historically joined the festivities, offering a white-tablecloth experience for those who prefer hash browns over filet mignon. It transforms each diner into a "scattered, smothered, and covered" romantic destination.
Participating locations often feature dimmed lighting, special decorations, curated music, and "famous hospitality" that goes beyond the standard service.
Despite the upscale touches, the core of the menu remains the same. Patrons still order using the restaurant’s signature lingo, though the setting for those double-hash brown orders is significantly more intimate.
Covered for Valentine's Day
Local perspective:
Because it is the only night Waffle House operates on a reservation-only basis for select tables, slots tend to fill up weeks in advance. For many, the appeal lies in the irony of the "fancy" diner date, while for others, it is a sincere celebration of a Southern icon.
Here are the locations taking reservations in Georgia:
- Acworth: 3275 Cobb Pkwy NW, 30101
- Alpharetta: 3319 Old Milton Pkwy, 30005
- Alpharetta: 2850 Holcomb Bridge Rd, 30022
- Athens: 140 W Clayton St, 30601
- Atlanta: 4065 Peachtree Rd, 30319
- Atlanta: 4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, 30338
- Atlanta: 860 Glenwood Ave SE, 30316
- Augusta: 246 Davis Rd, 30907
- Augusta: 4485 Columbia Rd, 30907
- Canton: 168 Vince Merolla Dr, 30114
- Cartersville: 218 LakePoint Pkwy, 30121
- Cartersville: 805 West Ave, 30120
- Chamblee: 5071 Peachtree Ind Blvd, 30341
- Covington: 10265 GA-142, 30014
- Dacula: 772 Dacula Rd, 30019
- Decatur: 2850 E College Ave, 30030
- Douglasville: 4865 Ridge Rd, 30134
- Douglasville: 2111 Fairburn Rd, 30135
- Dublin: 2122 Veterans Blvd, 31021
- East Point: 227 Virginia Ave, 30344
- Ellenwood: 2735 Forest Pkwy, 30294
- Fairburn: 5310 Campbellton Fairburn Rd, 30213
- Fitzgerald: 129 Ocilla Hwy, 31750
- Hinesville: 735 E Oglethorpe Hwy, 31313
- Hiram: 74 Hiram Acworth Hwy, 30141
- Kingsland: 2054 GA-40, 31548
- Lake City: 5195 Jonesboro Rd, 30260
- Madison: 2050 Eatonton Rd, 30650
- Martinez: 438 S Belair Rd, 30907
- McDonough: 1480 Jonesboro Rd, 30253
- Perry: 251 Perry Pkwy, 31069
- Riverdale: 1669 GA-138, 30274
- Smyrna: 4458 Atlanta Rd, 30080
- Statesboro: 30 Eddie Rushing Dr, 30458
- Stone Mountain: 5245 Stone Mountain Hwy, 30087
- Tallapoosa: 1021 GA-100 S, 30176
- Temple: 543 Carrollton St, 30179
- Tifton: 706 7th St W, 31794
- Tucker: 274 Lavista Rd, 30084
- Valdosta: 1302A St Augustine Rd, 31601
- Waynesboro: 350 Hopkins Corner Dr, 30830
- Woodstock: 9539 GA-92, 30188
Stop waffling
What you can do:
You can check to see if your Waffle House location is participating and make your reservation by clicking here.
The Source: The Waffle House and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting were used for this article.