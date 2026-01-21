Waffle House Valentine's Day 2026: How to secure your white-tablecloth reservation

article

The Brief Waffle House accepts reservations only on Valentine's Day, transforming roughly 200 locations with white tablecloths and candlelight. The tradition began in 2008 in Johns Creek after a manager noticed a surge in holiday couples. Despite upscale decor and curated music, the restaurant maintains its core menu and signature ordering lingo.



Waffle House is the quintessential no-frills 24-hour Southern diner. It is the measure for severe weather and the savior of late-night food cravings. But it has a romantic side too.

For 364 days of the year, it has a… reputation. But for one day out of the year, the soft yellow glow of the Waffle House sign is a beacon of love and the earth-tone laminate tabletops are replaced with white tablecloths and candlelight.

February 14, more commonly known as Valentine’s Day, is a day of love and romance. In 2008, the Johns Creek location elevated it to a cultural phenomenon. According to the Norcross-based company, a local manager noticed a surge of couples dining at the restaurant on Valentine’s Day and decided to take it to the next level.

Within the last few years, the "evening affair" has expanded to about 200 locations across 22 of the 25 states in its restaurant chain’s footprint. In Georgia, locations from Acworth to Waynesboro have historically joined the festivities, offering a white-tablecloth experience for those who prefer hash browns over filet mignon. It transforms each diner into a "scattered, smothered, and covered" romantic destination.

Participating locations often feature dimmed lighting, special decorations, curated music, and "famous hospitality" that goes beyond the standard service.

Despite the upscale touches, the core of the menu remains the same. Patrons still order using the restaurant’s signature lingo, though the setting for those double-hash brown orders is significantly more intimate.

Because it is the only night Waffle House operates on a reservation-only basis for select tables, slots tend to fill up weeks in advance. For many, the appeal lies in the irony of the "fancy" diner date, while for others, it is a sincere celebration of a Southern icon.

Here are the locations taking reservations in Georgia:

Acworth: 3275 Cobb Pkwy NW, 30101

Alpharetta: 3319 Old Milton Pkwy, 30005

Alpharetta: 2850 Holcomb Bridge Rd, 30022

Athens: 140 W Clayton St, 30601

Atlanta: 4065 Peachtree Rd, 30319

Atlanta: 4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, 30338

Atlanta: 860 Glenwood Ave SE, 30316

Augusta: 246 Davis Rd, 30907

Augusta: 4485 Columbia Rd, 30907

Canton: 168 Vince Merolla Dr, 30114

Cartersville: 218 LakePoint Pkwy, 30121

Cartersville: 805 West Ave, 30120

Chamblee: 5071 Peachtree Ind Blvd, 30341

Covington: 10265 GA-142, 30014

Dacula: 772 Dacula Rd, 30019

Decatur: 2850 E College Ave, 30030

Douglasville: 4865 Ridge Rd, 30134

Douglasville: 2111 Fairburn Rd, 30135

Dublin: 2122 Veterans Blvd, 31021

East Point: 227 Virginia Ave, 30344

Ellenwood: 2735 Forest Pkwy, 30294

Fairburn: 5310 Campbellton Fairburn Rd, 30213

Fitzgerald: 129 Ocilla Hwy, 31750

Hinesville: 735 E Oglethorpe Hwy, 31313

Hiram: 74 Hiram Acworth Hwy, 30141

Kingsland: 2054 GA-40, 31548

Lake City: 5195 Jonesboro Rd, 30260

Madison: 2050 Eatonton Rd, 30650

Martinez: 438 S Belair Rd, 30907

McDonough: 1480 Jonesboro Rd, 30253

Perry: 251 Perry Pkwy, 31069

Riverdale: 1669 GA-138, 30274

Smyrna: 4458 Atlanta Rd, 30080

Statesboro: 30 Eddie Rushing Dr, 30458

Stone Mountain: 5245 Stone Mountain Hwy, 30087

Tallapoosa: 1021 GA-100 S, 30176

Temple: 543 Carrollton St, 30179

Tifton: 706 7th St W, 31794

Tucker: 274 Lavista Rd, 30084

Valdosta: 1302A St Augustine Rd, 31601

Waynesboro: 350 Hopkins Corner Dr, 30830

Woodstock: 9539 GA-92, 30188

You can check to see if your Waffle House location is participating and make your reservation by clicking here.