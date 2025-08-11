Late-night Waffle House fight leads to DeKalb County shooting

The Brief A man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound near a Waffle House in DeKalb County and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim and shooter were acquainted and their argument outside the Waffle House escalated into a shooting in the street behind the restaurant. The identity and current condition of the victim, as well as the status of the shooter, remain unknown.



A violent encounter at a DeKalb County Waffle House sent one person to the hospital late Sunday evening.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a man just after 9:45 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Church Street.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the victim and shooter knew each other and got into an argument outside the Waffle House, but the fight spilled over into the street behind the restaurant, leading to the shooting.

The man was able to get back to the Waffle House to get help.

What we don't know:

The identity and current condition of the man have not been released.

There is no information on whether the shooter has been identified or taken into custody.