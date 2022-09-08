VP Kamala Harris visits Houston for National Baptist Convention, National Space Council meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Houston, Thursday for a two-day visit to deliver remarks at the National Baptist Convention and chair a meeting of the National Space Council.

At the National Baptist Convention on Thursday, the Vice President delivered remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering costs for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act.

On Friday morning, Harris toured NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. From mission control, she spoke with astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins aboard the International Space Station.

Later in the day, she delivered remarks at a meeting of the National Space Council.