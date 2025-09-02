Vogel State Park in Blairsville reveals new visitor center

The Brief Vogel State Park in Blairsville unveiled a new 6,500-square-foot visitor center funded in part by a $4.67 million grant. The center includes a retail area, ranger offices, and a multipurpose room, with a design honoring the park’s Civilian Conservation Corps history. The park, located at the base of Blood Mountain, welcomes more than 350,000 visitors annually and offers a lake, hiking trails, cottages, and campsites.



There’s a big new addition at Georgia’s second-oldest state park.

What we know:

Vogel State Park in Blairsville recently unveiled a 6,500-square-foot visitor center, a spacious upgrade from its previous facility. Park officials say the project was made possible in part by a $4.67 million Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant. The new building features a retail area, office space for rangers, and a reservable multipurpose room.

What they're saying:

Staff members say the design was intended to honor the history of Vogel State Park, which was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. Located at the base of Blood Mountain, and close to the famed hiker’s refuge Mountain Crossing at Neel Gap (featured earlier this year on Good Day Atlanta), the park welcomes more than 350,000 visitors annually. It features a 22-acre lake, numerous hiking trails, and accommodations including cottages and campsites.

Vogel State Park is located at 405 Vogel State Park Road in Blairsville. Park hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Admission is free, with a $5 parking fee. For more information on visiting the park, click here.

We’re no strangers to Vogel State Park here at Good Day Atlanta, having featured the historic property before. But when we heard about the new visitor center, we knew we had to make a return trip. Click the video player in this article to check it out!