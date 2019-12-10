Virginia sheriff vows to deputize residents in response to expected gun control legislation from lawmakers

A Virginia sheriff has vowed to deputize residents in his county if the new Democratic-led legislature enacts gun control measures.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins made the vow during a Board of Supervisors meeting last week in which the panel unanimously agreed to declare the county a Second Amendment Constitutional County.

“Every Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney in Virginia will see the consequences if our General Assembly passes further unnecessary gun restrictions,” Jenkins wrote on Facebook before the meeting.

FIRST PERSON CHARGED UNDER FLORIDA 'RED FLAG' LAW FOUND GUILTY

“I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms," he added.

A number of counties in the state have passed similar resolutions in response to expected gun control legislation. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party will push for gun control measures since it regained control of the Virginia General Assembly.

He called a special legislative session in the then-Republican-led legislature in July to address gun violence following a mass shooting in Virginia Beach that ended with 12 people dead. However, the meeting was adjourned after two hours without any action taken.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenkins has railed against attempts to enact gun control legislation on his website, where he has advocated for concealed-carry laws and the protection of Second Amendment freedoms.