Fairfax serial killer dubbed Shopping Cart Killer in custody after 4 bodies found in Virginia

Authorities in Virginia say a man they have dubbed the ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ is in custody after linking him to the bodies of several women found dead across the state.

At a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Anthony Robinson, is believed to have meet his victims on online dating sites.

Davis said Robinson would arrange meetings with the women and then take them to motels where he would kill them and dispose of their remains in shopping carts.

Anthony Robinson named a suspect in string of Virginia Killings. (Provided by Fairfax County Police)

Davis said the suspect left a gruesome trail of murder as far south as Harrisonburg, Virginia where two victims, identified as 54-year-old Elizabeth Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith were discovered dead in a lot in November of this year.

On Wednesday, investigators discovered a container near the Moon Inn Hotel in an isolated wooded area along Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Inside the container were the remains of two more possible victims. Officers tentatively identified one of the victims as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown who had gone missing from Southeast D.C. in September. Detectives say Robinson had been in contact with Brown and had been communicating with her through a dating website.

They are working to identify the other victim whose remains were found in the container along with Brown's.

"He’s killed four already, and we suspect he has more victims," Davis said. "He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable, and he does unspeakable things with his victims."

"We know who he is – thank God he’s behind bars right now. But that still doesn’t take away from the urgency that exists to identify any other victims that might be out here – literally beyond the Commonwealth of Virginia and up the East Coast," Davis added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them at 703-246-7800.