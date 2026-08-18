Villa Rica man arrested on 10 child sexual exploitation counts

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The Brief Carroll County deputies arrested Jereme David Stamps, 21, on 10 counts of child sexual exploitation following a Snapchat tip. Authorities executed a search warrant at a Villa Rica home on Aug. 13 after identifying illegal online communications. Forensic investigators uncovered child sexual abuse files on electronic devices seized from the suspect's home.



A 21-year-old Villa Rica man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children following a cyber tip and residential search warrant execution, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Snapchat account investigation

What we know:

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after receiving a CyberTip from Snapchat regarding suspected child sexual abuse material tied to an account.

Investigators tracked down subscriber information, served legal process and reviewed account records.

During the review, the investigator uncovered messages between the suspect and individuals who identified themselves as minors.

Villa Rica warrant execution

What we don't know:

Investigators secured search warrants for the suspect's Snapchat account and a Villa Rica home.

On Aug. 13, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit searched the home and seized multiple electronic devices.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific address of the home or the exact number of devices confiscated.

Forensic evidence discovery

By the numbers:

Forensic examinations of the seized devices revealed numerous files depicting apparent child sexual abuse materials along with additional evidence.

Investigator Short obtained 10 arrest warrants charging 21-year-old Jereme David Stamps with sexual exploitation of children.

Members of the Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit located Stamps and took him into custody on the active warrants.