Vigil for 10-year-old killed by head-on Cobb County collision

The Brief Police say the 10-year-old child injured in the Oct. 3 crash died on Oct. 6. Driver accused of crossing lanes and causing head-on collision; charges pending. Vigil held for victim Tucker Sizemore on Thursday night.



A 10-year-old named Tucker Sizemore is being remembered after he died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, authorities confirmed. A vigil was held for Sizemore by friends and neighbors on Thursday night.

What we know:

The Cobb County Police Department said the juvenile passed away on Oct. 6 at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Hospital, three days after being airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 along U.S. 78 east of Pebblebrook Road. According to investigators, a white 2004 Nissan Frontier driven by 29-year-old Jacob Gamel of Dallas crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a red 2018 Honda Odyssey head-on.

The Honda was driven by 40-year-old Clinton Sizemore of Powder Springs and also contained a 13-year-old and the 10-year-old, who later died. Clinton Sizemore and the 13-year-old were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Gamel and his passenger were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries after the crash. Their current conditions are unknown.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help the family.

What's next:

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

Case #25065796