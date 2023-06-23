Video: Wanted man holds knife to throat after high-speed chase on I-75

A man accused of armed robbery is in custody after a high-speed chase and dramatic confrontation in Cobb County.

Officials with the Cobb County Police Department say on May 24, officers tried to pull over an allegedly stolen pickup truck driven by a man wanted for armed robbery.

Despite repeated attempts to get him to stop on Interstate 75, the driver sped off -- leading police on a chase down the busy interstate at speeds of over 80 miles per hour.

Footage from inside one of the patrol vehicles shows officers chasing the driver down as he weaved through traffic at high speeds before going onto the shoulder of the interstate.

The driver eventually got off at the Windy Hill exit. That's when an officer used a PIT maneuver to turn the truck around and cause it to spin off the road.

Police surrounded the pickup as the driver held a knife to his own throat.

"Put the knife down! Put it down," an officer is heard shouting at the suspect on body cam footage.

After a tense standoff that lasted a few minutes, the man eventually let go of the knife and lay down on the ground.

"I just wanted to get away, man," the man told the officers while they were arresting him.

Police have not released the man's identity or what charges he'll be facing.