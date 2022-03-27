Video shows 'person of interest' connected to deadly shooting on Flat Shoals Avenue

article

Police are trying to identify a person connected to a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Police released a video of a "person of interest" in the March 7 murder of 23-year-old Darrien Lamont Giles on Flat Shoals Avenue.

The video shows a dark-colored sedan parking. A person with a dark-colored jacket and a hat walks to the back of the car. The car drives away minutes later.

Police found Giles shot to death on Flat Shoals Avenue at 5:07 p.m. on March 7.

During a press conference at Atlanta Police Department headquarters, investigators said they believe the motive was a robbery.

"We believe there might have been some persons with the suspects during the time this incident occurred." Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

