Video shows Atlanta police rescue man stuck in thick brush

Tense moments caught on body camera video show Atlanta police work to rescue a man trapped in the woods.

The Atlanta Police Department received a call around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 5 about a man screaming for help behind homes in the 1600 block of Ezra Church Drive in northwest Atlanta earlier.

Officers worked to break through the dense foliage to get to the man.

The video shows how hard it was to spot the man who's yelling for help.

Once they finally caught sight of him they noticed he was on a deep slope.

The man was hanging onto a branch.

That's when one of the officers grabbed his hand to pull him to a safer position.

"We are proud of the responsiveness of the Zone 1 officers and the team effort between AFRD and our team. These are the kind of stories we take pride in sharing with the community and serve as a reminder as to the unique calls officers respond to and the daily dangers they encounter in service to the citizens in our communities," police wrote in a statement on the department’s Facebook page

Eventually Atlanta fire was called in and they helped cut through the branches to get the man onto a stretcher.

"We are glad this gentleman was ok, and that everyone was able to make it home safe. We would like to thank and commend everyone involved in this incident," the department wrote.

He was immediately taken to the hospital to be treated for several scratches and scrapes.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____