Video shows Atlanta police rescue 2 young girls from trailer

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The Brief Atlanta police released video showing officers rescuing two young sisters from a trailer after they were reported missing over the weekend. Officers said they heard a child crying inside the trailer at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex before forcing their way inside. Lakesha Brown, 42, was found inside with the children and arrested on kidnapping and first-degree cruelty to children charges.



Newly released video shows the moment Atlanta police forced their way into a trailer and found two young sisters who had been reported missing while in the care of a babysitter.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 missing Atlanta sisters found, babysitter arrested for kidnapping

Bodycam of rescue released

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department released video Tuesday of the rescue, which ended a search that began after the girls' mother reported them missing Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to a home on James P. Brawley Street NW around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The mother told investigators her children had been missing since about 10 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED: New details about woman accused of kidnapping Atlanta sisters

According to police, the mother had allowed an acquaintance, identified as 42-year-old Lakesha Brown, to babysit the girls while she went to dinner Saturday evening.

When the mother returned, police said she was unable to reach Brown despite repeated attempts.

Officers hear child crying inside trailer

The backstory:

During the investigation, officers developed information that led them to an apartment complex at 2001 Sylvan Road SW.

Police said officers searching the property heard a child crying from inside a trailer.

The newly released video shows officers approaching the trailer and ultimately forcing their way inside.

Both girls and Brown were found inside, according to police. The children were taken to be checked out and were later reunited with their mother in good health.

Brown was taken into custody.

Suspect faces kidnapping charges

What's next:

Brown is charged in Fulton County with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

She waived her initial court appearance Tuesday.

The case is not Brown's only pending legal matter. Jail records show she also has active warrants from Paulding County and Jefferson County, Alabama.

Alabama court records show Brown was scheduled to go to trial in May in connection with the alleged 2021 kidnapping of a 4-day-old baby in Jefferson County but failed to appear.

Prosecutors in Alabama filed a motion Monday seeking to revoke her bond, citing her failure to appear and the new charges in Atlanta.

Brown is being held in the Fulton County Jail. The charges against her are allegations, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.