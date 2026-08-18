Man in custody after fire, barricade situation at Mableton home

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The Brief A man is in custody after allegedly starting a fire inside a Mableton home and sparking an hours-long barricade situation. Emergency crews put out the fire near Wandering Vine Drive while SWAT team members worked to contain the standoff. Police confirmed the neighborhood is safe, no injuries were reported and arson charges are pending.



A man was taken into custody after allegedly setting a fire inside a Mableton home, leading to an hours-long barricade situation.

What we know:

Emergency crews rushed to a home in the area of Wandering Vine Drive near Wandering Vine Lane after a fire broke out inside.

First responders quickly put out the active flames.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man was taken into custody after a barricade situation at a Mableton home on August 18, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

A man then barricaded himself inside the house for hours as SWAT team members and uniformed patrol officers surrounded the property.

The standoff ended when the suspect walked outside and officers detained him.

No injuries were reported, and police confirmed the scene is contained with no ongoing threat to the community.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Authorities are on the scene in a Mableton neighborhood after a person reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on August 18, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was taken into custody.

Officials have not stated what led up to the incident or if anyone else was inside the residence when the fire started. Police have also not confirmed the specific arson-related charges the suspect will face.