VIDEO: Drivers take over intersection on Covington Highway Sunday night

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 19, 2026 6:03am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Drivers perform donuts, ignite fireworks on Covington Highway

The Brief

    • Cars were seen blocking traffic and doing donuts at Covington Highway and Wesley Chapel Road
    • Video shows vehicles spinning in the intersection and a firework being ignited
    • Police responded and the crowd dispersed; no word yet on arrests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A large crowd gathered overnight at the intersection of Covington Highway and Wesley Chapel Road, where drivers blocked traffic and performed dangerous stunts in the roadway.

What we know:

Video from the scene shows multiple vehicles stopping at a traffic light before spinning in circles in the middle of the intersection. At one point, a firework was ignited as the crowd watched.

DeKalb County Police Department responded to the scene, prompting the crowd to disperse. Police have not said whether any arrests were made.

The Source

  • Information gathered from traffic cameras in the area. 

