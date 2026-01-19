VIDEO: Drivers take over intersection on Covington Highway Sunday night
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A large crowd gathered overnight at the intersection of Covington Highway and Wesley Chapel Road, where drivers blocked traffic and performed dangerous stunts in the roadway.
What we know:
Video from the scene shows multiple vehicles stopping at a traffic light before spinning in circles in the middle of the intersection. At one point, a firework was ignited as the crowd watched.
DeKalb County Police Department responded to the scene, prompting the crowd to disperse. Police have not said whether any arrests were made.