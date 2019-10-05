Video: Crews demolish Midtown Atlanta office building

An office building in Atlanta's busy Midtown neighborhood was reduced to rubble Saturday morning.

Crews demolished the five-story office building at 1330 West Peachtree Street just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

After a series of short blasts, a huge burst of fire was seen from the top of the building before the building dropped down.

Crews are now working to clear the debris from the area.

Ahead of the demolition, officials shut down the section of West Peachtree and Spring streets right around the site. MARTA rail service on the Gold line between Midtown and Lindberg stations was also suspended for a time.

All lanes are now open and MARTA service is back up and running.

