Video: Cobb County officers wrangle wayward pig

There's no telling what officers could encounter on a given workday.

This week, four Cobb County officers went out on a call that required a little finesse.

On Tuesday, Officers Long, Fortner, and Anaya and Lt. Cronin were called out to help wrangle a wayward pig.

The officers had to use a snack to lure Oreo the pig back to its owner.

In a video posted to Facebook, the officer is seen slowly leading Oreo while holding out a treat.

"We are prepared for all the potential ‘pig' jokes that will result from this post," the Cobb County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The video has been viewed over 49,000 times.