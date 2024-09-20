Expand / Collapse search

Video: Cobb County officers wrangle wayward pig

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 20, 2024 8:47am EDT
Cobb County
Officers wrangle Oreo the Pig

Four Cobb County officers had a wild encounter after they were called to help get a wayward pig.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - There's no telling what officers could encounter on a given workday.

This week, four Cobb County officers went out on a call that required a little finesse.

On Tuesday, Officers Long, Fortner, and Anaya and Lt. Cronin were called out to help wrangle a wayward pig.

The officers had to use a snack to lure Oreo the pig back to its owner.

In a video posted to Facebook, the officer is seen slowly leading Oreo while holding out a treat.

"We are prepared for all the potential ‘pig' jokes that will result from this post," the Cobb County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The video has been viewed over 49,000 times.