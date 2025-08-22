Video: Cobb County Jail staff save detainee's life

The Brief Cobb County jail staff revived an unresponsive detainee in July CPR, AED, and Narcan were used to save his life The man was stabilized and taken to a hospital



Cobb County jail staff are being credited with saving a detainee’s life after he was found unresponsive in a holding cell during the evening meal in July.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medical staff rushed in to help, performing CPR, using an automated external defibrillator, and administering Narcan.

The detainee eventually began breathing again and was transported by medics to a hospital for further care, according to Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Sheriff’s officials say the quick response by staff members made the difference in reviving the man.