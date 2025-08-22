Expand / Collapse search

Video: Cobb County Jail staff save detainee's life

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2025 7:38am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cobb County Jail staffers jumped into action when a man was found unresponsive in a holding cell in July. Video of the incident has just been released.

The Brief

    • Cobb County jail staff revived an unresponsive detainee in July
    • CPR, AED, and Narcan were used to save his life
    • The man was stabilized and taken to a hospital

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County jail staff are being credited with saving a detainee’s life after he was found unresponsive in a holding cell during the evening meal in July.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medical staff rushed in to help, performing CPR, using an automated external defibrillator, and administering Narcan. 

The detainee eventually began breathing again and was transported by medics to a hospital for further care, according to Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Sheriff’s officials say the quick response by staff members made the difference in reviving the man.

The Source

  • Information for story came from a post on Facebook by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. 

