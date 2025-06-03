Video: Atlanta police arrest wanted suspect Sanchez Turner in felony traffic stop

The Brief Atlanta Police arrested Sanchez Turner, a wanted suspect, during a felony traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle, and Jaiden Jackson, a convicted felon, was charged with false representation and firearm possession. Turner and Jackson were booked into Fulton County Jail, while a juvenile passenger was released to his parents.



Officers with the Atlanta Police Department arrested a wanted man and recovered two firearms during a felony traffic stop along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on May 15, authorities said.

The department released body cam video that shows the incident.

What we know:

Around 2 p.m., officers patrolling the area spotted a white Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Sanchez Turner, a suspect wanted for fleeing and eluding police as well as theft by receiving. Turner was seen driving near the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Drive, an area where he was known to frequent, according to police.

After confirming Turner’s identity, officers conducted a felony traffic stop and issued loud verbal commands for the vehicle's occupants to exit with their hands raised.

Turner was taken into custody along with two passengers: Jaiden Jackson, a convicted felon with 10 prior arrests, and a 15-year-old juvenile with no criminal history.

A search of the vehicle turned up two firearms, which police said were within reach of Jackson. Investigators say Jackson gave a false name during the encounter and was subsequently charged with false representation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Turner was arrested on his outstanding warrants.

What's next:

Both Turner and Jackson were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents.