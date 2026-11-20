The Brief The horror-dark comedy "Victorian Psycho" opens in theatres nationwide on Friday, November 13th from Bleecker Street. The film stars Maika Monroe as a governess in 1800s England who begins working for a new family and quickly makes a bloody impact. Emmy nominee Jason Isaacs co-stars, and told Good Day Atlanta about the challenges of filming a key scene in one continuous take.



Move over, Jane Eyre — there’s a new Victorian governess in town, and she certainly has a way of getting what she wants!

The horror-dark comedy "Victorian Psycho" opens in theatres nationwide on Friday, November 13th from Bleecker Street, starring Maika Monroe as a governess in 1800s England who begins working for a new family and quickly makes a bloody impact.

Monroe tells Good Day Atlanta that she watched interviews with real serial killers in preparation for the role.

"It was just very helpful watching these videos, and psychologists would break down the different facial expressions, what different things mean," says the actress. "It was very interesting research that I actually quite enjoyed doing."

Emmy nominee Jason Isaacs co-stars as the family patriarch, a man with a secret (no spoilers!) that’s revealed in a stunning scene comprised of one long take.

"There’s no cuts in that scene at all, it’s like doing a play," says Isaacs. "So, what you’re rehearing really is the choreography, very carefully. You don’t want to over-rehearse any moments for anything in a film, because you want something that happens spontaneously."

"Victorian Psycho" was written by Virginia Feito and directed by Zachary Wigon, and also stars Ruth Wilson and Thomasin McKenzie. For more information about the film, click here.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report based on Paul Milliken's interviews with Maika Monroe and Jason Isaacs.



