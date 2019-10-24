Victim of roofing scam gets helping hand from another company

A woman who police said was a victim of a scam received a new roof Thursday.

Barrelle Roofing Company replaced the roof of Amber Hamilton's house for free.

Hamilton is one of several victims.

Gwinnett County police accuse Eric Lopez of scamming several homeowners in Lilburn and Snellville.

The homeowner said she gave Lopez a check to replace the roof.

She said when she tried to reach out to him, she never heard back.

Hamilton said she's grateful the company lent her a helping hand.

Anyone who knows where Lopez might be should call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

