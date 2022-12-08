Victim in deadly house fire had neck cut, police say

article

Atlanta police identified two people found dead inside a burning home and indicated one of the victims was stabbed to death.

According to an incident report, police "tentatively identified" the victims as homeowner Lola Bell Thomas and her nephew Bobby Grubbs, who also lived in the home on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office reported one of the deaths was a homicide. The police report says preliminary details showed Thomas had multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and her neck had been cut. The preliminary investigation showed Grubbs died as a result of the fire, police said.

Investigators found a gas leak in the yard after firefighters extinguished the blaze at the one-story, single-family home.

The police report indicated investigators also found a loaded 12-gague shotgun inside the home, which they confiscated as evidence.

