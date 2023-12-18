Vice President Kamala Harris attends HBCU football championship in Atlanta

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff celebrate the pick-six by the Bisons during the Saturday afternoon Cricket Celebration Bowl played between the Howard Bisons and the Florida A&M Rattlers on December 16, 2023 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a show of school spirit and support, Vice President Kamala Harris was captured on camera cheering for Howard University at the Cricket Celebration Bowl, the HBCU football championship held at the Mercedes-Benz on Saturday.

The vice president, an alumna of Howard University, was seen alongside second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock, passionately supporting the Bisons. However, despite the enthusiastic cheers, the game took an unexpected turn with Florida A&M University (FAMU) securing victory over Howard University with a final score of 30-26.

Following the intense match, Vice President Harris, along with her companions, visited the popular restaurant Busy Bee Cafe for a post-game meal before heading back to the nation's capital.



