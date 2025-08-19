Vice President JD Vance discusses manufacturing, worker protections in Georgia visit

The Brief Vice President JD Vance rallied hundreds in Peachtree City, stressing jobs, tax cuts, and keeping manufacturing in the U.S. Georgia Republicans, including Senate and gubernatorial hopefuls, used the visit to build momentum ahead of major 2026 races. Supporters praised Vance as a possible future presidential candidate, while his wife promoted literacy in a Canton school visit.



Vice President JD Vance made a stop on Thursday morning in metro Atlanta as part of a national push to spotlight the Trump administration’s economic agenda ahead of the 2026 election.

The vice president spoke in front of hundreds of supporters at a manufacturing plant in Peachtree City to spotlight the administration's support for American industry.

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

What we know:

The event at Alta Refrigeration had the feel of a campaign rally, with high energy, big crowds, and a lineup of Republican candidates in attendance. Vance centered his remarks on manufacturing, tax cuts for the middle class, and keeping American jobs from moving overseas.

Vance promoted President Donald Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill," legislation that is supposed to deliver sweeping tax cuts aimed at helping working-class American families.

During the visit, the vice president met with local officials, business owners and community members to discuss how the tax package has impacted household budgets and job growth in Georgia. The trip is part of a broader campaign to frame the tax bill as a signature achievement, benefitting everyday Americans.

Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, joined him on the trip, leading her Summer Reading Challenge at Cherokee Classical Academy in Canton. She encouraged students to keep reading as a way to learn new things and "take adventures," while teachers thanked her for emphasizing literacy skills.

The crowd included Republican contenders for next year’s Senate race, as well as Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is expected to run for governor. Supporters said they not only came to hear Vance talk about the "big beautiful bill" on jobs and tax cuts but also to see him as a possible future presidential candidate.

In a rare move for a rally, the vice president also took questions directly from local reporters, fielding inquiries about Medicare, public safety, and economic issues. Afterward, he headed to Atlanta for a private strategy meeting with Georgia Republicans.

Georgia's economy

What they're saying:

"I know what the president ran on and what the president cares about is building things right here in the United States of America," Vance told the audience, standing in front of the company’s massive walk-in refrigeration units used at restaurants like Chick-fil-A. He criticized past administrations from both parties for outsourcing jobs and pledged support for policies aimed at protecting U.S. workers.

"He’s going to make a good president eventually, too," one attendee said. Others echoed the belief that Vance could follow Trump into the White House.