Veterinarian shares 3 ways to help your pet get healthier in 2024

By
Published 
FOX Medical Team
FOX 5 Atlanta

How to keep your furry friend healthy

Pet health is on the top of the minds of more than half of Georgians who say they have a furry friend. A veterinarian weighs in on the best ways to keep pets safe and healthy.

ATLANTA - Many of us started off the new year with a goal: to get in shape, lose weight, or maybe drink a little less.

But what about resolving to take better care of our pets?

Dr. George McCommon, professor of veterinary science at Fort Valley State University, says investing in some basic preventive care for your pet now can pay off down the road.

Is your pet vaccinated?

First, Dr. McCommon says, make sure your pet is up-to-date on his or her vaccinations.

Rabies vaccinations are required by law in Georgia.

Veterinarian say keeping your dog or cat vaccinated is one of the best ways to keep it healthy.

Veterinarian say keeping your dog or cat vaccinated is one of the best ways to keep it healthy.

Talk to your veterinarian about what other vaccines are recommended based on your pets’ individual lifestyles.

If you have young pets, McCommon says, vaccines are especially important.

"Vaccinate your dogs for parvo, particularly the puppies," McCommon says. "They need to get it."'

Veterinarian say, just like humans, a pet's health begins with a healthy diet.

Veterinarian say, just like humans, a pet's health begins with a healthy diet.

Same thing for young cats.

"When they're kittens, vaccinate them for feline leukemia, for the various feline respiratory diseases," he says.

How much is heartworm treatment?

Next up, he says, think about preventive treatments.

"What's the other thing that kills dogs in Georgia?" McCommon asks. "Heartworm, and it is preventable."

Keeping your pet up-to-date on heartworm medication is a great way to keep them healthy.

Keeping your pet up-to-date on heartworm medication is a great way to keep them healthy.

Heartworm disease is a parasitic worm spread by mosquitoes that typically affects dogs, but cats can also be an issue for cats.

And all it takes is a single bite from an infected mosquito.

Left untreated, heartworm disease can cause life-threatening heart and lung damage in pets.

Treating heartworm can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,100, but the average monthly heartworm preventative is just $5 to $15.

Veterinarians say heartworm is completely preventable.

Veterinarians say heartworm is completely preventable.

"It's a simple, easy thing to prevent," Dr. McCommon says. "The big thing is you just need to have them on heartworm pills or heartworm prevention of some sort."

Should you keep your pet inside?

Finally, Dr. McCommon says, protect your pet from accidents, like getting hit by a car.

Veterinarians say a decision on whether to let your pet outside and keep them on a leash when they are, also can help keep them safe and healthy.

Veterinarians say a decision on whether to let your pet outside and keep them on a leash when they are, also can help keep them safe and healthy.

"You've got to keep your dogs and cats out of the street," he says. "The dog is on a leash. The cats is inside."

Pet owners can find information on low cost and free vaccine clinics and pet food banks by visiting spotsociety.org/veterinary-resources or by going to gapetresources.com.