Veterans, civilians honor those who served in metro Atlanta

Candid words from a former Vietnam era platoon leader resonated with veterans assembled for a special Veteran's Day ceremony Wednesday.

"Just because the war ends, doesn't mean it's over for our veteran and their families," said Bill Saling, a Bronze Star Medal Awardee.

The Army veteran has made it his mission to tell the stories of fellow U.S. military veterans. He spent Wednesday afternoon at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care in Woodstock, honoring the men and women who truly know the struggles of war.

Veterans Day 2020: Discounts and freebies offered to vets, active-duty military

"Those in uniform have seen their lives repeatedly upended by deployments and felt the pain of seeing family members and comrades killed and maimed and ignored psychological trauma that many will carry forever, often invisible to their civilian neighbors," said the veteran, whose unit was deployed to Vietnam in August 1966.

To keep the stories of veterans shared across generations, Saling volunteers on Veterans Day handing out personal certificates of service and gratitude to each of the veterans at Crossroads. He encourages civilians to do their part for America's vets as well--which takes us from Cherokee County down to Buckhead in Atlanta, where the daughter of an Army Veteran has found a way to honor her late father and other veterans.

Advertisement

"My dad was a World War II veteran and that's just near and dear to my heart," said bakery owner Pat Azoghu.

RELATED: Foundation honors veterans by paying mortgages

Azoghu opened Garnet Gals Bakery on Lenox Road just a few months ago. The breast cancer survivor specializes in organic ingredients and delivers meals to patients and front-line COVID-19 workers at Atlanta's V.A. Hospital. She's raising money to help deliver more meals there year-round. She told FOX 5 it's her way to brighten a Veteran's day long after the national holiday. She encourages other civilians to do their part uplifting America's heroes.

"Just do something in your community who's a veteran. There are a lot of people out there who need help," said Azoghu, who hopes to raise $6500 to help Atlanta’s V.A. Hospital.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.