Vehicles damages after hitting large potholes in DeKalb County

A huge pothole in DeKalb County left nearly a dozen drivers stranded with blown-tires, damaged rims and lots of costly repairs.

The pothole runs several feet long and several inches deep in some areas of the northbound lane of Bouldercrest Road near McNair High School.

Folks who hit it say they had no time to swerve or avoid it and couldn't see it since they say the stretch of road is poorly lit.

A DeKalb County police officer eventually blocked the area Sunday night to keep more drivers from plowing through the pothole.