Vehicle hits pedestrian, store at Gainesville marketplace

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The Brief Gainesville police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and a building at the Limestone Marketplace shopping center on Wednesday. Emergency crews arrived at the Publix shopping plaza and established a large response presence while investigating. Officials are urging people in the area to expect scene activity while emergency personnel work.



A vehicle struck a pedestrian and a building at the Limestone Marketplace on Wednesday, drawing a heavy emergency response to the Gainesville shopping plaza.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a serious crash at the Limestone Marketplace shopping center, anchored by Publix.

Investigators said a vehicle hit both a pedestrian and a building at the shopping plaza.

Officials warned the public to expect a large emergency presence in the shopping center while crews work and investigate the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a store at a Gainesville shopping center on October 7, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the condition of the pedestrian or the driver involved.

Police have not stated what caused the vehicle to strike the pedestrian and building or if any charges will be filed.