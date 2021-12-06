Northbound lanes close after bus fire on I-75 in Cobb County

article

First responders put out a vehicle fire that caused lane closures Monday morning on Interstate 75 northbound in Cobb County.

The fire was near South Marietta Parkway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said two right lanes were blocked at about 8 a.m.

Video from the Georgia Department of transportation's traffic camera showed smoke billowing from a vehicle on the right shoulder.

Delays extended just north of Interstate 285.

