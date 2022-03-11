Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
7
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

2 dead after vehicle crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; at least 8 hurt, officials say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:44PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Vehicle crashes into DC restaurant’s outside seating area; at least 10 hurt, officials say

Authorities say at least 10 people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Northwest D.C. restaurant Friday. (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

WASHINGTON - Authorities confirm two women have died, and eight people were transported to the hospital with conditions ranging from stable to serious after a vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Northwest D.C. restaurant Friday.

Officials described the situation as a 'mass casualty incident' and said at least five of those injured were critically hurt. Authorities say three were treated and released on the scene. 

The deceased victims have only been identified as adult females at this time. MPD says there are 10 total victims.

Police say the driver was an elderly male who lost control of the vehicle.  At this time the crash appears to be accidental.

Image 1 of 5

CREDIT: @T_JONES_MEDIA

The incident happened around noon at the Parthenon restaurant in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say no structural damage was reported.

Vehicle crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; at least 8 hurt, officials say

An update from officials after a vehicle crashed into an outdoor seating area at a DC restaurant Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.