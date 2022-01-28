Vehicle crash closes all lanes along I-285NB in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes along a stretch of a busy interstate in DeKalb County were shut down Friday afternoon after a vehicle crash.
According to DeKalb County Police, the northbound lanes of I-285 between Covington Highway and Indian Creek were closed following an accident shortly before 3:00 p.m.
Motorists should use alternative routes.
No word on when the scene is expected to be cleared.
Authorities did not immediately release details on any possible injuries.
An investigation is underway.
