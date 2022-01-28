Vehicle crash closes all lanes along I-285NB in DeKalb County

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
8
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:15 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:30 AM EST, Clay County

Vehicle crash closes all lanes along I-285NB in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - All lanes along a stretch of a busy interstate in DeKalb County were shut down Friday afternoon after a vehicle crash.

According to DeKalb County Police, the northbound lanes of I-285 between Covington Highway and Indian Creek were closed following an accident shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Motorists should use alternative routes.

No word on when the scene is expected to be cleared.

Authorities did not immediately release details on any possible injuries.

An investigation is underway.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE