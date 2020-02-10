Vanessa Bryant describes struggle to accept deaths of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna

article

Vanessa Bryant poured her heart out Monday, saying she is struggling to cope with the deaths of her husband -- Laker legend Kobe Bryant -- and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, but offering continued prayers for victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed them and seven others.

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words,'' she wrote on her Instagram account. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me.

"It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

RELATED: Timeline of helicopter flight that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 8 others

"I know what I'm feeling is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there's anyone out there that's experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.''

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant, 41, his daughter and seven others were killed Jan. 26 when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. The group was traveling from Orange County to Thousand Oaks for a basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.