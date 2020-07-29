Vandals cover Grant Park home in hateful words

An Atlanta family woke up to hateful words written in chalk on their Grant Park home. The chalk washes away easily, but a memory can last a lifetime.

Shana Pennywell is a mother of three and said she was on her way to take her kids to the babysitter so she and her husband could work from home when she noticed profanity all over her front yard and car.

"At the top of the steps it had 'F' Black lives, between other steps was 'F' you, and on the other side of my vehicle it said 'F' you," she told FOX 5's Alex Whittler.

"Of course, our daughter is like ‘What’s going on?’ And we all got to see the message that was on our steps," Penny well said.

She was forced to have a difficult conversation with her 9-year-old daughter.

"Mom and dad are always going to be there for you," Pennywell said she told her daughter. "But there are forces in the world we’re not going to be able to protect you from, and forces that judge you for the color of your skin instead of the content of your character," she said.

The Pennywells called the police and as of right now they don’t know what would’ve led someone to write those words, although the family did sketch “Black Lives Matter” onto their own home back in May—without incident.

The hateful message brought out a slew of emotions.

"Disturbing, infuriating, disappointing," are just a few of the feelings Pennywell rattled off as she remembered the incident.

While it is "just chalk," Pennywell said the words struck a chord that day, as her 9-year-old was gearing up to watch the celebration of Congressman John Lewis’ life.

"Who we’ve met, she talked to, she asked about his chickens because she’s read his children’s book," she said.

Pennywell said these tough conversations have yet to crush her daughter’s spirit.

"We asked her to draw a picture of how she felt and she wrote rainbows and hearts and wrote 'I love,' and that’s what we put out front of the house to replace the messages," Pennywell said.

The family is asking neighbors to check their surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.