Vandal spray-paints racist graffiti on home in Buckhead

A vandal spray-painted racist graffiti on a house in Buckhead. It happened along Roswell Road at Lakeland Drive. Someone scrawled a vile slur for African Americans on the side of the home and struck again a couple of days later.

Neighbors say on Tuesday someone scrawled the ugly epithet on the garage of the home. Neighbors tell Fox 5 the property owner painted over the despicable word. Then on Thursday someone spray-painted the letters KKK on the exact same spot.

Katherine Laster, who lives down the street, was disgusted when she saw the awful picture of vandalism.

"Pretty disturbing," Laster said. "It’s sickening. I don’t want to see that in my neighborhood. I’m not surprised, but you get a gut reaction of this doesn’t belong here."

No one lives in the house right now. The owner did not want to speak on camera. Cameron Whaley is disturbed someone would commit such a hate-filled act in his community.

"They go out to the real world, and they think it’s okay to do terrible things and make other people feel like they’re not welcome. It’s not okay," Whaley said. "It’s horrible and frankly embarrassing."

Laster says there’s no room in her neighborhood for such cowardice and contempt.

"I don’t like it. I don’t want anyone to feel like they don’t belong in the city that I love to live in," she said.

Atlanta police are investigating this as an act of vandalism. A spokesperson says this is the only report APD has gotten of racist graffiti in that neighborhood.