Van crashes in Burger King in northeast Georgia

Published  February 13, 2025 11:01pm EST
(Lavonia Police Department)

LAVONIA, Ga. - Officials say a van crashed into a northeast Georgia Burger King restaurant on Thursday. 

The crash left behind significant damage. 

What we know:

The Lavonia Police Department posted images of the crash on its official Facebook page following the incident. 

The photos appeared to show a utility van that had slammed into the burger chain. 

According to the post, the driver suffered a medical emergency, which led to the crash. 

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released. 

The driver's condition was not immediately available. 

It was not immediately known when or if the business would reopen.

The Source: This article is based on a Facebook post made by the Lavonia Police Department.

