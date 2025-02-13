Van crashes in Burger King in northeast Georgia

article

Officials say a van crashed into a northeast Georgia Burger King restaurant on Thursday.

The crash left behind significant damage.

What we know:

The Lavonia Police Department posted images of the crash on its official Facebook page following the incident.

The photos appeared to show a utility van that had slammed into the burger chain.

According to the post, the driver suffered a medical emergency, which led to the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released.

The driver's condition was not immediately available.

It was not immediately known when or if the business would reopen.