Van crashes in Burger King in northeast Georgia
LAVONIA, Ga. - Officials say a van crashed into a northeast Georgia Burger King restaurant on Thursday.
The crash left behind significant damage.
What we know:
The Lavonia Police Department posted images of the crash on its official Facebook page following the incident.
The photos appeared to show a utility van that had slammed into the burger chain.
According to the post, the driver suffered a medical emergency, which led to the crash.
The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
What we don't know:
The name of the driver has not been released.
The driver's condition was not immediately available.
It was not immediately known when or if the business would reopen.
The Source: This article is based on a Facebook post made by the Lavonia Police Department.