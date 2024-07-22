'Blessed': Atlanta woman celebrates 104th birthday

An Atlanta grandmother celebrated a major milestone over the weekend: her 104th birthday.

Mrs. Valena York Henderson turned 104 years young on Saturday, July 20.

Henderson's family tells FOX 5 she has a giving heart and has received several awards for her community activism.

The Atlanta native is a beloved matriarch of her family, church, and community, her granddaughter Felicia Hicks said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Valena York Henderson (Courtesy of the family)

Even at 104 years old, she loves to dance and spend time with her family.

When asked about turning 104, Henderson said she "is still blessed with everything she was born with."

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday, Mrs. Henderson!