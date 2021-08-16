Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Hall County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:40 AM EDT until TUE 2:45 PM EDT, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:03 AM EDT until TUE 8:35 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:42 PM EDT until TUE 7:22 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:07 PM EDT until FRI 1:28 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:32 AM EDT until TUE 4:30 PM EDT, Hall County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:48 AM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 11:45 AM EDT, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County

Vaccine boosters will be recommended for all U.S. residents

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
Associated Press
9dd7fab0-GovOffice_vaccination_prep article

A medical worker prepares a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. (New York Governor's Press Office)

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The booster would be to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country, the sources said.

An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

U.S. health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems.

Vaccine Breakthrough COVID

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn't guarantee that you won't get infected. But here is why getting vaccinated helps protect you anyway and is so crucial to ending the pandemic.