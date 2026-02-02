Expand / Collapse search

Vacant building catches fire Monday morning off Moreland Avenue

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 2, 2026 10:25am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Fire crews responded to a structure fire at an abandoned building along Moreland Avenue SE on Monday morning.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, the fire broke out near 1190 Moreland Avenue SE and involved a single-story, wood-frame structure believed to be unoccupied. Crews operated in a defensive mode because of the building’s condition.

Moreland Avenue was temporarily closed while crews complete overhaul operations and utilities are addressed. No injuries or entrapments have been reported.

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist responded to the fire. Preliminary information was provided by Atlanta fire department. 

AtlantaNews