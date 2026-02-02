Vacant building catches fire Monday morning off Moreland Avenue
ATLANTA - Fire crews responded to a structure fire at an abandoned building along Moreland Avenue SE on Monday morning.
According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, the fire broke out near 1190 Moreland Avenue SE and involved a single-story, wood-frame structure believed to be unoccupied. Crews operated in a defensive mode because of the building’s condition.
Moreland Avenue was temporarily closed while crews complete overhaul operations and utilities are addressed. No injuries or entrapments have been reported.