Texas school shooting: Missing 10-year-old girls among those killed, families say

Two Robb Elementary School students who were missing hours after a horrific shooting at the school are among the 22 people who were killed, the families say.

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, who did not make contact with her family in the hours after suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, a student of Uvalde High School, carried out his shooting spree, was also among those who died, her father told Fox 7 Austin.

Several dozen family members were gathered at a local recreation center near Robb Elementary School Tuesday, which served as a reunification center, as their children were also missing.

As they eagerly await news of their child or children’s whereabouts, the prolonged wait has worried some to expect the worst.

Two police officers were shot during the school shooting but are expected to survive, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

President Biden, speaking from Air Force One earlier Tuesday evening, responded to the shooting saying: "to lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away."

"There's a hollowness in your chest, you feel like you're being sucked into it, never able to get out. Suffocating. It's never quite the same," he told a group of reporters after first learning of the shooting on his return from his Asia trip. He also called for more gun restrictions.

"The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit," the president added, quoting Psalm 34.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke earlier in the day, calling for lawmakers to take action to prevent "something like this" from happening again.

"Enough is enough," Harris said. "As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again."

