USPS warns World Cup could affect Atlanta mail service

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The Brief The U.S. Postal Service has issued a service alert for Atlanta and other World Cup host cities. Officials say tournament-related activity could affect mail and package processing and transportation. USPS says there are currently no mail delivery delays in Atlanta.



The U.S. Postal Service is warning customers in Atlanta and other FIFA World Cup host cities that tournament-related activity could impact mail operations through July 19.

What we know:

According to a USPS service alert, increased traffic and security measures surrounding World Cup matches may affect the processing, transportation and delivery of mail and packages.

Despite the warning, postal officials say there are currently no mail delivery delays reported in Atlanta.

The alert will remain in effect through July 19, when the World Cup concludes. USPS is encouraging customers to monitor service updates and plan accordingly if they are expecting time-sensitive deliveries.