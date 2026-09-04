Usher gets wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

The Brief Usher has unveiled a new wax figure of himself at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The lifelike figure took nine months and 20 artists to create. It features an outfit from Usher’s Las Vegas residency, including gloves, red skates and a jeweled chain.



Usher has a new look-alike in Las Vegas — and even he seemed impressed by how close the resemblance is.

What we know:

The Grammy-winning superstar from Atlanta unveiled his new wax figure this week at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

The figure took nine months and 20 artists to create.

"Wow. Look at that guy. It looks more like me than me," Usher said while seeing the figure. "You guys got my eyes right?"

Inspired by his Las Vegas residency

Dig deeper:

The wax figure is dressed in one of the outfits from Usher’s Las Vegas residency.

It includes gloves, red roller skates and a blinged-out chain, recreating part of the look fans saw during his shows.

Usher said he hopes the display gives people who missed the residency a taste of the Las Vegas experience.

The figure is now on display at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.