Usher fan falls victim to ticket scam, ends on a happy note

A California woman’s excitement for Usher's latest national tour turned into a nightmare when she fell victim to a ticket scam.

The woman spent $520 on two tickets for her mother and a friend to attend Usher’s concert in Anaheim. However, she was shocked to discover that the tickets had been transferred out of her account to a total stranger.

Fortunately, her story had a rare happy ending. After contacting Ticketmaster, the company resolved the issue and reinstated her tickets, allowing her and her mother to attend the show as planned.

This incident highlights the growing risks of ticket scams tied to major events. Usher fans are now gearing up for his upcoming performances in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Dec. 9, 10 and 12.

Cybersecurity experts are advising concertgoers to take precautions when purchasing tickets online. They recommend using unique passwords and protecting personal information to avoid falling victim to scams. As digital ticketing becomes more prevalent, vigilance is key to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable concert experience.